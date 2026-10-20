Tender for the second batch of three land parcels in Loop Hong Kong Park draws nine bids

Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (Loop Hong Kong Park Company) said on Tuesday that the tender for the second batch of Phase 1 development projects, covering three sets of land parcels, received a total of nine submissions, reflecting the continued strong interest from the market and the industry.

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The participating bidders include frontier technology enterprises, enterprises with park operation experience, and major conglomerates, the company said.

This public tender covers three innovation and technology (I&T) land parcels mainly for laboratory/office use, and one of which may optionally be paired with a talent accommodation land parcel.

Loop Hong Kong Park Company said that the results of the first two rounds of tender will be announced by the end of this year.

The land parcels rolled out across the two rounds of tender for Phase 1 will synergise with the first batch of eight buildings scheduled for full completion shortly, including "Loop Academy One", the flagship project for the Northern Metropolis University Town, which will convene top-tier universities and R&D institutions from the mainland, Hong Kong and overseas, it said.

Loop Hong Kong Park Company said it will closely monitor market conditions and development needs, and continue to release land in a well-ordered and progressive manner.