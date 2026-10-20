Tender for the second batch of three land parcels in Loop Hong Kong Park draws nine bids

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HSBC's HK team of 150 AI experts to double in 2-3 years: David Liao
15-10-2026 21:56 HKT
Second Guangzhou-Shenzhen high-speed rail to link HK as three routes weighed
15-10-2026 13:30 HKT
Hong Kong's value goes beyond red-hot IPO market: Paul Chan
13-10-2026 17:23 HKT
33 Clear Water Bay to offer 73 units via tender next Thursday
11-10-2026 17:12 HKT
Sierra Sea Phase 2C(2) to roll out first sales arrangement next week
08-10-2026 17:17 HKT
33 Clear Water Bay to tender 73 units next week
08-10-2026 15:01 HKT
Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street receives at least 10 tenders
02-10-2026 15:14 HKT
Seven IP financing sandbox loans approved as HK moves to expand program
30-09-2026 17:03 HKT
Dior deploys private guards outside Paris flagship amid riots
19-10-2026 19:17 HKT
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT