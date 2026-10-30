logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HK's potential new home supply rises to 100,000 units last quarter

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong’s potential new private home supply in the coming few years rose back to 100,000 units last quarter, official data showed.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The number of first-hand private residential units that may be available in the coming three to four years increased by 4,000 quarter-on-quarter in the three months through September, data from the Housing Bureau showed on Friday. 

On a year-on-year basis, the figure was still down 2,000.

There were 1,700 new homes completed in the quarter, down from 6,400 in the June quarter. 

Unsold unit number in completed projects remained unchanged at 19,000 units in the quarter.

Units under construction less units sold by presale increased to 62,000 as of the end of September and units from disposed sites where construction may start anytime was 19,000.


 

newhomesupplypotential

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Residential buildings in Hong Kong
Hong Kong rents hit fresh peak as home prices post second monthly gain
PROPERTY
28-10-2026 10:59 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Saudi Arabia to store crude oil in Singapore to bolster Asia supply security
FINANCE
26-10-2026 11:05 HKT
A housing complex in China's eastern Jiangsu province. AFP
Strong Golden Week home sales beat in key cities: Citi
PROPERTY
08-10-2026 18:00 HKT
This aerial photo taken on August 14, 2023 shows buildings of China's developer Country Garden Holdings in Zhengzhou, in China's central Henan province. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)
China to subsidise interest on eligible first-home mortgages
FINANCE
29-09-2026 20:25 HKT
Residential buildings are pictured in Shanghai, China September 29, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China home prices stay weak, keeping pressure on economy
FINANCE
15-09-2026 10:46 HKT
An aerial photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows the Geelong Oil Refinery, one of two oil refineries remaining in Australia. Demand for crude oil will likely see the biggest slump in the second quarter since the Covid pandemic slammed the global economy in 2020, the International Energy Agency warned on April 14, 2026. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
Global 2026 oil supply gap to deepen on delayed return of normal Gulf flows, IEA says
FINANCE
11-09-2026 17:05 HKT
An aerial view of a housing development on August 08, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US fixed 30-year mortgage rate climbs to highest since June 2025
FINANCE
09-09-2026 20:14 HKT
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, China, June 27, 2018. REUTERS
China's property stocks fall on new mortgage rules
PROPERTY
31-08-2026 14:56 HKT
New properties are seen near a square in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, September 23, 2016. Picture taken September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yawen Chen
China moves to curb housing presales to shore up market confidence
FINANCE
28-08-2026 21:57 HKT
K Wah Centre. K. Wah Group
K Wah International's H1 underlying profit dips 2pc despite a 370pc revenue jump
PROPERTY
27-08-2026 17:16 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Driver of dual-plate car to be prosecuted after mounting pavement in Causeway Bay
NEWS
11 hours ago
(File photo)
Civil service pensions rise 2.1pc, adding $370 a month on average
NEWS
28-10-2026 19:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.