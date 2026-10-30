HK's potential new home supply rises to 100,000 units last quarter

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Hong Kong rents hit fresh peak as home prices post second monthly gain
28-10-2026 10:59 HKT
Strong Golden Week home sales beat in key cities: Citi
08-10-2026 18:00 HKT
China to subsidise interest on eligible first-home mortgages
29-09-2026 20:25 HKT
China home prices stay weak, keeping pressure on economy
15-09-2026 10:46 HKT
US fixed 30-year mortgage rate climbs to highest since June 2025
09-09-2026 20:14 HKT
China's property stocks fall on new mortgage rules
31-08-2026 14:56 HKT
China moves to curb housing presales to shore up market confidence
28-08-2026 21:57 HKT
Civil service pensions rise 2.1pc, adding $370 a month on average
28-10-2026 19:20 HKT