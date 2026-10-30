HK's potential new home supply rises to 100,000 units last quarter

Hong Kong’s potential new private home supply in the coming few years rose back to 100,000 units last quarter, official data showed.

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The number of first-hand private residential units that may be available in the coming three to four years increased by 4,000 quarter-on-quarter in the three months through September, data from the Housing Bureau showed on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, the figure was still down 2,000.

There were 1,700 new homes completed in the quarter, down from 6,400 in the June quarter.

Unsold unit number in completed projects remained unchanged at 19,000 units in the quarter.

Units under construction less units sold by presale increased to 62,000 as of the end of September and units from disposed sites where construction may start anytime was 19,000.



