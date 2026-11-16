China's new home prices fall again in October; slowest annual decline in almost a year

China's new home prices declined again in October, albeit at the lowest annual rate in almost a year, extending a years-long slump that has eroded market confidence, sapped consumer spending and squeezed local government income.

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Prices fell 0.1 percent versus September, when they also fell 0.1 percent on month, showed Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Monday.

They fell 2.4 percent versus October last year, the slowest pace of decline since November 2025. In September, prices fell 2.8 percent on year.

The sector, once an economic growth driver, has been the target of a slew of support measures yet has shown few signs of improvement. Analysts have said persistent price declines indicate the sector will likely remain a drag on the economy and that more drastic stimulus is needed.

A decline in property value shrinks homeowners' wealth, nudging them to save instead of spend, especially amid a weak job market and slow wage growth.

Property investment, sales and new construction all continued to fall by double digits in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed.

For the sector to turn around, price stabilisation is necessary across cities and property inventories need to normalise, Lynn Song, ING chief economist for Greater China, wrote in a client note.

Smaller cities have experienced a prolonged downturn for both new and resale homes. Among the biggest cities, Shanghai alone registered both on-month and on-year price rises for both new and resale homes.

To prop up consumer sentiment dampened by stalled housing projects, the government this year introduced measures to deter developers from selling homes before project completion.

Policymakers this year also introduced interest subsidies on new commercial mortgages for eligible first-time homebuyers.

Reuters



