logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation's profit surges 55 times in H1

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation.
Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation.

The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation posted a 55.3 times year-on-year surge in first-half profit to HK$3 billion amid a rebounding property market.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The robust performance is also thanks to the narrowed accounting loss in the annuity business due to a decrease in new policies written, as well as an increase in investment income from placements with the Exchange Fund in light of an enlarged investment size and higher rates of return, the company said.

Excluding the accounting results of HKMC Annuity, the impact of property price changes on the long-term reverse mortgage business, and the consolidation adjustments in respect of loan portfolios with insurance cover from HKMC Insurance, its adjusted profit was HK$1.08 billion for the first six months, up 23.9 percent over the same period from a year ago.

Its annualised return on equity was 7.2 percent, representing a one-percentage-point increase from the prior year.

The amount of its New Mortgage Insurance Programme loans fell 11.4 percent to HK$15.5 billion, among which 73 percent were secured on properties in the secondary market.

Regarding its annuity business, the company said it had taken a total of 3,528 policies, with total premiums of approximately HK$2.8 billion.

HKMCmortgageprofitproperty

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Citic Securities is displayed during a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo /GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
China's CITIC Securities Q3 profit falls 20.2pc on weak stock market
FINANCE
52 mins ago
Reuters
China's CATL profit growth slows in third quarter as competition intensifies
FINANCE
20-10-2026 20:23 HKT
A China Mobile logo at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China Mobile profit down 7.9pc for first three quarters
FINANCE
20-10-2026 20:06 HKT
An agent attends to a customer near a scale model of residential buildings at a property fair in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 12, 2024. REUTERS.
China's new home prices fall again as recovery remains elusive
PROPERTY
19-10-2026 17:27 HKT
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed PetroChina logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
PetroChina set for record trading profit as war upends market, sources say
FINANCE
16-10-2026 15:45 HKT
Citi Bank logo appears in this illustration taken December 1, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Citi profit tops estimates on higher investment banking, services and wealth revenue
FINANCE
13-10-2026 21:14 HKT
From left: Li Ga and Sylvia Ng
The Atlas I to release second price list on Tuesday
PROPERTY
12-10-2026 17:56 HKT
A housing complex in China's eastern Jiangsu province. AFP
Strong Golden Week home sales beat in key cities: Citi
PROPERTY
08-10-2026 18:00 HKT
The logo of the Fast Retailing clothing brand Uniqlo is seen outside a branch in central Tokyo on April 9, 2026. AFP
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 32 percent rise in profit, beats forecasts
FINANCE
08-10-2026 14:58 HKT
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS
Samsung flags US$80 billion profit on AI boom, highest quarterly for any tech company
FINANCE
08-10-2026 10:27 HKT
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
6 hours ago
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC Q3 profit forecast to rise 33 percent, net interest income and buyback in focus
FINANCE
25-10-2026 19:21 HKT
Obituary confirms passing of veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying at 65
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
FINANCE
25-10-2026 15:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.