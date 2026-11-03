NWD's Shanghai K11 Elysea office occupancy nears 80pc

New World Development (0017)'s Shanghai K11 Elysea hit around 80 percent office occupancy in October, with tenants including Hermès, Rolex, DBS Bank, Rajah & Tann Singapore and Marsh, underscoring the project's appeal and competitive position as a regional business hub, the developer said on Tuesday.

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K11 malls enjoy robust sales over Golden Week

Across the Chinese mainland, the developer's K11 properties integrate cultural intellectual property into commercial spaces to create unique experiences and boost revenue. Before the National Day Golden Week, Guangzhou Hanxi K11 launched the artist-collaboration activation "Tom and Jerry: More to Cheese", while several mainland K11 malls saw robust footfall and sales during the holiday, with Shenzhen K11 Ecoast, Wuhan K11 and Guangzhou K11 registering double-digit year-on-year sales rises.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's K11 Musea saw tourist spending surge 26 percent year-on-year during National Day Golden Week, as jewelry and watches remained a key sales driver, with the largest single transaction approaching HK$2 million. Premium American wellness and lifestyle brand ALO recently opened its first flagship store in Greater China at K11 Musea, and saw around HK$20 million sales in the first week.

Deep Water Pavilia series generates HK$14b in sales

For Hong Kong residential sales, as of 31 October 2026, the Deep Water Pavilia series had sold 793 units, representing over 96 percent of all available units and generating over HK$14 billion in sales. Following the launch of completed units for sale at Deep Water Pavilia II, Phase 5B of The Southside, in late October, the project has continued to set new transaction records.