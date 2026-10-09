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FINANCE

PAG in exclusive talks to acquire stake in Evergrande unit, sources say

FINANCE
59 mins ago
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The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS
The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS

Asia-focused investment firm PAG is in exclusive talks to acquire a majority stake in the property services unit of debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group, said two people close to the transaction.

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Evergrande Property Services (6666) said on September 30 that China Evergrande Group and ​CEG Holdings (BVI), its controlling shareholders, have ‌entered an exclusivity agreement with a selected bidder for a potential sale of ​their shares in the company, without disclosing the name.

Liquidators of Evergrande informed the indebted property developer a year ago that they were seeking ‌to sell a 51.016 percent stake in Evergrande Property Services.

Financial terms of PAG's potential offer are not immediately clear.

Evergrande Group and Evergrande Property Services did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

PAG declined to comment.

Bloomberg first reported PAG's exclusivity on Friday morning.

The exclusivity period would end on October 27, Evergrande Property Services said in September.

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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