Hong Kong shares closed higher, tech shares mixed

Hong Kong stocks closed higher, broadly lifted by Hong Kong-listed mainland firms.

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The Hang Seng Index increased 132 points, or 0.54 percent, to 24,642 points, bringing the full-day market turnover to HK$177 billion.

Tech gauge slid 0.37 percent to 4,296 points.

Tech majors delivered mixed performance. NetEase (9999) advanced 4.86 percent as the best-performing blue chip, followed by Kuaishou (1024), which rose 2.27 percent.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (9866) rose 1.35 percent after the signing of its deal with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group on battery-swap and charging business. Geely Auto (0175), a major subsidiary division and publicly listed company under Geely Holding, also increased 3.65 percent, benefiting from the deal.

On other tech heavyweights, Shanghai Tianshu Zhixin Semiconductor (9903), and Minimax (0100) plummeted 11 percent and 9 percent, respectively, as the worst-performing tech indexes.

Chip shares also dragged, with Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) falling 4.6 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 64 points, or 1.67 percent, to 3,823 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index declined further by 3.44 percent to 12,858 points.