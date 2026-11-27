Two women have drawn widespread criticism online after footage surfaced on Sunday showing them trespassing onto Light Rail tracks in Tin Shui Wai to take photos, with one walking along a rail like a balance beam.

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Photos and videos uploaded to social media showed the pair on what appeared to be a reserve track section between Tin Shui Estate and Tin Shui Wai Hospital. In one clip, a woman in a yellow dress walks along a rail with her arms outstretched for balance while another woman in a blue top photographs her from behind. A second video showed the pair continuing down the tracks, though no Light Rail vehicles approached during the incident.

Warning signs posted alongside the tracks clearly prohibit trespassing due to danger and state that offenders face a fine, yet the women appeared to ignore the notices.

Netizens slammed their reckless behavior, noting the prominent no-entry signs and warning that their actions risked endangering Light Rail drivers. Many called for strict enforcement, including fines and jail time, to deter similar stunts.

The incident follows a similar case in September, when a woman was filmed posing for photos on the tracks at Siu Hong Light Rail stop while a train was docked at the adjacent platform. Under the Mass Transit Railway (North-west Railway) Bylaw, anyone who trespasses onto Light Rail tracks is liable to a maximum fine of HK$5,000.