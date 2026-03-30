Power outage strands 600 residents at Tin Chung Court after electrical room blast

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A suspected equipment failure at an electrical meter room caused a building-wide blackout at Tin Chung Court in Tin Shui Wai on Sunday night, forcing nearly 200 residents to evacuate in darkness.

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Multiple residents of Chung Ki House reported hearing a loud bang from the ground floor meter room around 8:00pm, followed by a strong burning smell and the immediate loss of all power to the residential block.

Firefighters arrived on the scene with one jet and a breathing apparatus team after receiving reports of smoke billowing from the facility. No injuries were reported as residents helped each other down darkened stairwells to reach safety.

CLP Power confirmed that approximately 643 customers were affected by the outage starting at 8:45pm, noting that their own supply equipment remained normal and attributing the fault to the building's internal electrical systems.

The building management company deployed electricians for emergency repairs as police and fire officers conducted floor-by-floor safety checks.

While all elevators were initially paralyzed, power to public facilities and lifts was restored by approximately 10:00pm, allowing residents to return to their homes. Maintenance crews continued working through the night to fully restore electricity to individual domestic units.