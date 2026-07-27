Tin Shui Wai Kingswood Villas flat fire forces evacuation of 200 residents

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Typhoon Noul makes landfall in Guangdong, nearly 900,000 evacuated
27-07-2026 05:12 HKT
Hardware shop fire in Mong Kok forces evacuation of 20 residents
16-06-2026 04:06 HKT
Tin Shui Wai warehouse worker dies after collapsing at work
11-05-2026 17:23 HKT
Late-night fire at Hung Hom building triggers evacuation of 100 residents
15-04-2026 02:23 HKT
Fire alarm at Fung Wah Estate building under renovation triggers evacuation
15-04-2026 00:46 HKT
2 arrested over brutal attack on 23-year-old man in Tin Shui Wai park
26-03-2026 01:58 HKT
Alex Chui makes IMO history with perfect score and record seventh medal
27-07-2026 19:51 HKT