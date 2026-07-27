Tin Shui Wai Kingswood Villas flat fire forces evacuation of 200 residents

A fire broke out at a low-floor flat at Kingswood Villas in Tin Shui Wai on Tuesday night, forcing about 220 residents to evacuate, with no injuries reported.

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Police received multiple reports around 9pm that a unit at Block 7 of Locwood Court was ablaze. Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze. Five people, including a family of three, required assistance to evacuate.

According to sources, the fire may have been caused by clutter ignited inside the unit. Residents were seen evacuating with their pets. One resident, Mr Chan, carried his cat in a bag down the stairs, saying the stairwell was filled with smoke and he held his breath to avoid inhaling it.