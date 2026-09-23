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Eight pupils sent to hospital after school bus collides with taxi in Tin Shui Wai

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Eight schoolchildren were sent to hospital on Wednesday morning after a school bus collided with a taxi in Tin Shui Wai.

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It is understood that the collision occurred at around 9.05am outside 71 Tin Shui Road. A taxi reportedly overtook the school bus, which was carrying Tin Shui Wai Government Primary School pupils, and stopped abruptly to pick up a passenger, causing the bus to hit the rear of the taxi and sustain damage to its front left.

Sources said the school bus driver did not report the accident immediately and instead transferred the pupils to another vehicle to take them to school.

School authorities later called emergency services after eight pupils reported feeling unwell. Following an on-site checkup by paramedics, all eight pupils—none of whom had visible injuries—were taken to Tin Shui Wai Hospital for treatment as a precaution.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the accident.

Tin Shui Waischool bus

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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