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Unconscious man arrested after Tin Shui Wai street fight

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Scene of the assault at Tin Hang Estate, Tin Shui Wai
Scene of the assault at Tin Hang Estate, Tin Shui Wai

A 32-year-old man was left unconscious and subsequently arrested following a street fight in Tin Shui Wai early today.

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The man, surnamed Lo, was allegedly attacked by four to five men on a Tin Hang Estate footpath at around 3am after a dispute over minor matters while under the influence of alcohol. His wife witnessed the assault and called the police.

Lo collapsed at the scene and was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital. He was later arrested for fighting in a public place, while police are hunting for the other suspects.

Tin Shui WaiTuen Mun Hospital

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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