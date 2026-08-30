Unconscious man arrested after Tin Shui Wai street fight

A 32-year-old man was left unconscious and subsequently arrested following a street fight in Tin Shui Wai early today.

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The man, surnamed Lo, was allegedly attacked by four to five men on a Tin Hang Estate footpath at around 3am after a dispute over minor matters while under the influence of alcohol. His wife witnessed the assault and called the police.

Lo collapsed at the scene and was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital. He was later arrested for fighting in a public place, while police are hunting for the other suspects.