A 57-year-old man died on Sunday evening after collapsing while mountain biking near Wong Nai Tun Reservoir in Tai Lam.

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Police received a report at around 3.30pm after the man, surnamed Chan, complained of feeling unwell and fainted while cycling with a male friend.

A Government Flying Service helicopter was deployed to airlift the unconscious man to Tuen Mun Hospital for emergency treatment, where he was pronounced dead at around 6pm.

The exact cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.