Acting Secretary for Housing Michael Wong Wai-lun has ruled out relaunching the Tenants Purchase Scheme during the current government’s term, saying a study on the proposal is expected to be completed around the middle of next year and the next administration will decide whether to proceed.

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Speaking on a television program, Wong, also the Deputy Financial Secretary, said the study would take time and that the scheme would not be revived during the current administration’s term, regardless of its findings.

Introduced by the Hong Kong Housing Authority in 1998, the scheme allows eligible public rental housing tenants to buy the flats they occupy at discounted prices. It was terminated in 2005.

Wong said public opinion remained divided, with many people concerned that reviving the scheme could reduce the supply of public rental housing.

There was also no consensus on basic arrangements, including pricing and management. Some have proposed selling flats at lower prices, but Wong noted that building a public housing flat now costs more than HK$1 million, raising the question of whether land value should be included in the price.

The 39 estates covered by the scheme also face building management challenges, Wong said. Differences between tenants and owners can lead to disputes over issues such as maintenance.

Wong noted that no new estates have been added to the scheme since 2005, but about 15 percent of the flats in the 39 estates remain unsold. Tenants can still choose to buy the flats they occupy.

He said the Housing Department began a questionnaire survey last month involving about 14,000 households, including public rental housing tenants, subdivided-unit tenants and private homeowners. Focus group discussions will follow, based on the survey findings.

Wong said the Housing Bureau had no predetermined position and hoped the study and public discussion would allow a thorough assessment of whether the scheme should be revived while ensuring public housing resources were used appropriately.