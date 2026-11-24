China's Shenzhou-23 crewed spacecraft, carrying Hong Kong's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying alongside mission commander Zhang Zhiyuan and Pakistan's first astronaut in orbit Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, undocked from the Tiangong space station at 11.42pm on Sunday to begin its journey back to Earth, state news agency Xinhua reported.

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According to the China Manned Space Agency, the crew completed pre-departure procedures—including configuring the space station complex, transmitting experimental data, and transferring supplies—before separating from the orbital outpost.

Under a three-orbit fast-return profile, the spacecraft will fly independently for about 4.5 hours before initiating a 50-minute re-entry and landing sequence, with touchdown scheduled early Monday morning at the Dongfeng Landing Site in Inner Mongolia.

Lai wraps up record 190-day orbital mission

Lai, who launched aboard Shenzhou-23 on May 24, is concluding an approximately 190-day mission—setting a new single-flight endurance record for a Chinese female astronaut. Her alma maters, Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College and the University of Hong Kong, both expressed pride in her achievement and said they look forward to welcoming her back to share her experiences.

Prior to undocking, the Shenzhou-23 and Shenzhou-24 crews held an in-orbit handover ceremony on Saturday. During the event, the incoming crew presented Lai with a special Tiangong gift named "Happiness," carrying wishes for Hong Kong's prosperity and well-being, which Lai described as a precious keepsake from space.

Following the handover, astronaut Zhu Yangzhu remains in orbit to undertake a one-year residency mission alongside Shenzhou-24 commander Tang Hongbo and crewmate Wu Yi.

Pakistani payload specialist concludes historic five-day stay

Ali, the first foreign astronaut to visit China's space station, arrived aboard Shenzhou-24 on November 25 for a five-day mission under a longstanding China-Pakistan space partnership. Serving as a payload specialist, he conducted four joint experiments in life sciences and materials science during his stay.

To prepare for the pre-dawn landing in sub-zero temperatures and darkness in the Gobi Desert, recovery teams conducted full-system drills and deployed drones equipped with aerial lighting systems to illuminate the landing zone and ensure a safe capsule exit.