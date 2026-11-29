A No. 3 alarm fire broke out at a logistics warehouse on Tsing Yi Road near the Tsing Yi South Fresh Water Service Reservoir on Sunday evening, burning across an area larger than a football pitch near Hong Kong's largest cluster of oil depots before firefighters brought it under control with no injuries reported.

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The Fire Services Department received a report of the blaze at 5.36pm and upgraded it to a No. 3 alarm at 5.53pm. Thick plumes of smoke billowed high into the sky and were clearly visible from as far away as Tsing Ma Bridge, Stonecutters Bridge, and Sai Wan.

Firefighters deployed 13 water jets, nine breathing apparatus teams, and a fireboat to tackle the flames. Occasional minor explosions were heard from the site before the blaze was surrounded at 7.09pm, brought under control at 8.49pm, and largely extinguished by 9.26pm. Ten people evacuated to safety on their own.

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Because the warehouse sits just across the street from major oil storage facilities, the department dispatched 19 fire appliances specifically to spray water on the nearby depots to cool them down, while activating the depots' water curtain systems and water cannons as a precaution. The department also urged nearby residents affected by drifting smoke and odors to stay indoors, keep doors and windows shut, and remain calm.

While the official cause of the fire remains under investigation, sources at the scene said workers were carrying out tasks prior to the outbreak when sparks ignited nearby paper and miscellaneous items. Staff tried unsuccessfully to put out the flames before calling for help as the fire spread rapidly.

Tsing Yi holds 70 percent of city's oil storage

According to previous Security Bureau figures submitted to the Legislative Council, Tsing Yi houses Hong Kong's largest concentration of oil depots, with a combined storage capacity exceeding 1.1 million cubic meters—accounting for about 70 percent of the city's total reserve.

The bureau noted that all oil depots must be licensed by the Fire Services Department and equipped with dedicated fire safety installations, with tailored emergency response plans and regular drills conducted for fire, explosion, and fuel leak scenarios.