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SOCIAL BUZZ

(Video) SUV launches off central divider, crashes into seven-seater in Ma On Shan

SOCIAL BUZZ
9 mins ago
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An SUV crashed into a central divider and launched into the air before slamming into a seven-seater vehicle at a roundabout in Ma On Shan on Saturday afternoon, with both drivers escaping unhurt, online footage shows.

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The incident occurred around 2pm on Sai Sha Road near the roundabout at Hang Fai Street, close to Oceanaire. The SUV was traveling in the left lane when it entered the slip road but failed to turn, instead heading straight for the central divider.

The SUV hit a yellow road marker, mounted the divider, launched into the air and side-swiped the seven-seater ahead. The SUV then overtook the seven-seater before stopping further down the road.

Both drivers, a 58-year-old man in the SUV and a 50-year-old man in the seven-seater, were uninjured. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Online reactions included comments such as "You can tell you were in a hurry," "Even the stunt team would admit defeat," and "This is more dramatic than a movie stunt." Others criticised the driver, saying: "I really don't understand people who would rather crash than miss a turn."

Ma On Shan car crash stunt driving

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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