3 killed in Uganda after crashing into elephant

At least three people died after their vehicle collided with an elephant in a national park in northwestern Uganda, police said on Monday.

No information was provided on the health of the elephant.

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Human-wildlife confrontations have risen in recent years, as expanding populations encroach on protected wildlife areas.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Murchison Falls National Park, when the minibus travelling from Arua city to the capital, Kampala, "knocked a crossing elephant and subsequently lost control".

"Three occupants died on the spot while four others including the driver sustained injuries," the police said on X.

The Ugandan Wildlife Authority (UWA) also confirmed the incident.

"Motorists travelling through Protected Areas are strongly advised to drive cautiously, as wild animals frequently cross the roads," it warned.

In 2024, the UWA estimated that about three animals were killed every day by speeding vehicles inside Murchison Falls National Park.

Car accidents remain common in the east African nation.