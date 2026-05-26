logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

3 killed in Uganda after crashing into elephant

WORLD
9 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

At least three people died after their vehicle collided with an elephant in a national park in northwestern Uganda, police said on Monday.
No information was provided on the health of the elephant.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Human-wildlife confrontations have risen in recent years, as expanding populations encroach on protected wildlife areas.
The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Murchison Falls National Park, when the minibus travelling from Arua city to the capital, Kampala, "knocked a crossing elephant and subsequently lost control".

"Three occupants died on the spot while four others including the driver sustained injuries," the police said on X.
The Ugandan Wildlife Authority (UWA) also confirmed the incident.

"Motorists travelling through Protected Areas are strongly advised to drive cautiously, as wild animals frequently cross the roads," it warned.

In 2024, the UWA estimated that about three animals were killed every day by speeding vehicles inside Murchison Falls National Park.
Car accidents remain common in the east African nation.

Ugandaelephantcar crash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after crash
WORLD
01-09-2025 06:05 HKT
Liverpool's forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain
NEWS
03-07-2025 16:40 HKT
Nan Shan Plaza (L) and Taiwan's landmark building Taipei 101 are pictured through the window of an airplane, in Taipei, Taiwan August 19, 2018.
A car runs a red light and kills 3 people in Taiwan, including two 12-year-old girls
CHINA
20-05-2025 12:00 HKT
Brazil's Lula starts radiation after early-stage skin cancer diagnosis
WORLD
5 mins ago
Britain bakes during hottest day on record for May
WORLD
36 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
WHO urges DRCongo's neighbours to act immediately on Ebola risk
WORLD
42 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran health official says supreme leader suffered only 'superficial' wounds in US-Israel strike
WORLD
3 hours ago
People and police officers gather after a blast near a railway track in Quetta, Pakistan, May 24, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. (Reuters)
Pakistan train bombing kills more than 30 people, official says
WORLD
7 hours ago
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, April 29, 2026. (Reuters)
WHO chief Tedros says there have been 220 suspected deaths in Ebola outbreak
WORLD
8 hours ago
A drone view shows people on the beach at Joss Bay as temperatures climb over the bank holiday weekend due to a heat dome spreading across the region, in Broadstairs, Britain, May 24, 2026. (Reuters)
UK set to break record for hottest May day
WORLD
11 hours ago
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Shenzhou-23 crew enters Tiangong space station, takes 'family photo' with Shenzhou-21 astronauts
CHINA
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.