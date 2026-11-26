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A male police officer died after allegedly shooting himself with his service firearm at Sheung Shui Police Station on Thursday morning (Nov 26).
Police received a report at 10.54 am. Paramedics arrived at the scene and confirmed the officer dead.
According to sources, the deceased was attached to the Traffic Division and was found in a toilet at the station.
Police are investigating the incident.