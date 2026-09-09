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NEWS

Ex-lawmaker William Wong granted $5,000 bail over CUHK drunk driving case

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1 hour ago
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Former lawmaker William Wong Kam-fai was released on HK$5,000 bail after being charged with drunk driving and failing to stop after a traffic accident at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in June. 

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The 66-year-old, who resigned from his post shortly after his arrest in July, appeared at Sha Tin Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday to face four charges: driving with an alcohol concentration above the prescribed limit, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident. 

Wong allegedly crashed into two private cars parked outside a residential hall on campus on June 29. He did not stop after the incident and failed to report the accident to police.

A breathalyzer test found his breath alcohol level was 45 micrograms per 100 milliliters, more than double the legal limit of 22 micrograms.

Represented by former lawmaker and lawyer Paul Tse Wai-chun, Wong indicated that he understood the four charges. While the prosecution stated it was ready to take a plea, Magistrate Raymond Wong Kwok-fai approved the defense application to adjourn the case to November 11.

Under his bail conditions, Wong must surrender his driver’s license, report to Ma On Shan Police Station every two weeks starting September 23, and refrain from contacting prosecution witnesses.

Wong did not respond to questions from reporters as he left the court in a private car. 

He was arrested on July 1 and announced his resignation from the Legislative Council three days later. CUHK subsequently suspended him from his administrative duties as associate dean.

William Wongdrunk-driving

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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