logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Lawmaker William Wong says 'in chaos, reflecting on mistake' after drink-driving arrest

NEWS
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo
File Photo

Legislative Council member William Wong Kam-fai, who was arrested on Monday for alleged drink-driving and hit-and-run at Chinese University, has broken his silence, saying he is "resting in a room, reflecting on his mistake."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wong, also associate dean of engineering at CUHK, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, careless driving, failing to stop after a traffic accident, and failing to report a traffic accident. The 66-year-old lawmaker allegedly struck two parked vehicles at a car park near CUHK Staff Quarters on Monday night and left the scene. He returned later and failed a breathalyzer test.

In a brief response to media inquiries on Thursday, Wong said: "I'm in chaos now, resting in a room and reflecting on my mistake." He added that the matter has entered the legal investigation stage.

Wong has not made any public appearance since the incident. It remains unclear whether he will attend Friday's House Committee meeting.

Legco watchdog committee vice-chairman Ronick Chan said the committee's only spokesperson is Legco President Starry Lee, and referred media inquiries to her. Lee has not yet responded.

Wong attended the July 1 flag-raising ceremony and celebration reception after being released on bail. He later posted on social media expressing "full of joy and pride" over Hong Kong's return anniversary.

William Wong drink-driving hit-and-run

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Indian driver arrested for drink-driving after erratic driving in Tai Koo Shing
NEWS
20 hours ago
Car crashes into pedestrian refuge island in Tsim Sha Tsui, driver arrested for drink-driving
NEWS
24-06-2026 08:23 HKT
logo
(Video) Dashcam shows car mounting pavement in Sham Shui Po, hitting 2 women and fleeing
NEWS
08-06-2026 03:53 HKT
Elderly woman hit by e-bike in Tai Kok Tsui, bystanders rush to help
NEWS
22-05-2026 01:30 HKT
Driver on way to reconcile with girlfriend arrested for drink-driving after Sha Tin crash
NEWS
04-05-2026 06:11 HKT
Man, 67, arrested for drink-driving after car crashes into railing on Tsing Long Highway
NEWS
01-05-2026 05:47 HKT
Taiwan policewoman killed in hit-and-run as student driver checks bike damage, sparking online fury
CHINA
01-05-2026 04:06 HKT
logo
(Video) Hit-and-run driver flees after chain collision on Yuen Long Highway, couple injured
NEWS
09-04-2026 05:37 HKT
Drugs, drink-driving suspect held after Fanling Highway chase
NEWS
20-02-2026 02:47 HKT
Driver arrested over hit-and-run on officers in Tsim Sha Tsui a week ago
NEWS
30-01-2026 01:40 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
Two South Korean men arrested over suspected $30m fake cheque at Tsim Sha Tsui bank
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.