Lawmaker William Wong says 'in chaos, reflecting on mistake' after drink-driving arrest

Legislative Council member William Wong Kam-fai, who was arrested on Monday for alleged drink-driving and hit-and-run at Chinese University, has broken his silence, saying he is "resting in a room, reflecting on his mistake."

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Wong, also associate dean of engineering at CUHK, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, careless driving, failing to stop after a traffic accident, and failing to report a traffic accident. The 66-year-old lawmaker allegedly struck two parked vehicles at a car park near CUHK Staff Quarters on Monday night and left the scene. He returned later and failed a breathalyzer test.

In a brief response to media inquiries on Thursday, Wong said: "I'm in chaos now, resting in a room and reflecting on my mistake." He added that the matter has entered the legal investigation stage.

Wong has not made any public appearance since the incident. It remains unclear whether he will attend Friday's House Committee meeting.

Legco watchdog committee vice-chairman Ronick Chan said the committee's only spokesperson is Legco President Starry Lee, and referred media inquiries to her. Lee has not yet responded.

Wong attended the July 1 flag-raising ceremony and celebration reception after being released on bail. He later posted on social media expressing "full of joy and pride" over Hong Kong's return anniversary.