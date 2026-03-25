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ARTS & CULTURE

French tenor Benjamin Bernheim makes dazzling HK debut

ARTS & CULTURE
32 mins ago
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French tenor Benjamin Bernheim made a dazzling Hong Kong debut, delivering a performance that captivated fans and critics alike with its sheer artistry and emotional depth. The Opus Klassik Award's reigning Male Singer of the Year took to the stage with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra under conductor Victor Jacob for an evening of operatic splendour.

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The program was a carefully curated journey through Italian and French traditions. The first half was steeped in bel canto brilliance, featuring beloved gems such as the heartrending "Una furtiva lagrima" from Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore, alongside masterful works by Verdi and Puccini. The second half offered a seamless transition to the lush soundscapes of French opera, with exquisite selections from Massenet and Bizet, allowing Bernheim's nuanced voice to shine in his native repertoire.

Benjamin Bernheim and Maxim Lamarre
Benjamin Bernheim and Maxim Lamarre

Among the distinguished audience was Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, who was visibly moved by the performance. She praised Bernheim's artistry and noted that even without a full staged opera production, the sheer quality of the singing, combined with the superb acoustics of the Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall, made for an unforgettable experience.

The evening also drew a constellation of notable figures, including Maxim Lamarre, chief executive of Rolex Greater China. They were joined by Victor Cha Mou-zing, chairman of HKR International, and his wife, Laura Cha Shih May-lung, former chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, as well as Raymond Chi'en Kuo-fung, former chairman of the MTR Corporation. Together, they witnessed a performance that confirmed Bernheim's status as one of the most compelling tenors of his generation.

Benjamin Bernheim Hong Kong Philharmonic opera debut

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