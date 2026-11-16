Hong Kong is positioning itself as a vital hub for international collaboration while advancing social well-being and public governance, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, chief executive of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) and chairperson of The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA), said on Monday at HKMA/HKJC annual conference 2026.

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The conference brought together 2,000 participants and business leaders to share insights under the theme of “Capitalizing on Hong Kong’s Strategic Edge in a Changing World”, with sessions on topics ranging from finance, trade, the Greater Bay Area integration, technology, legal innovation and education.

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges

Engelbrecht-Bresges said these interconnected pillars reinforce Hong Kong’s policy priorities highlighted in its first Five-Year Plan, charting a clear course for building the city’s next chapter of growth.

Lawrence Lam Chi-kong

Lawrence Lam, chairperson of the conference organizing committee and chief executive of Prudential Hong Kong, said Hong Kong has always been a place of connections, but the question today was how they could add even greater value to those connections, and the theme of the conference was absolutely timely.

From left: Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Helen Chan Hei-ling and Margaret Cheng Wai-ching

Meanwhile, HKMA’s Institute of Advanced Management Development named two professors of practice at the conference: Helen Chan Hei-ling, co-founder and chief executive of Vita Green Health Products and Margaret Cheng Wai-ching, human resources director of MTR Corporation (0066).

Chan funded the health supplement company in 1993. Now, the company operates across Asia, Europe and North America with more than 250 in-house products. She served as an honorary professor and board member at Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine. Chan has received several Hong Kong industry awards including 2022 Industrialist of the Year Award.

Cheng previously held senior human resources roles at JPMorgan and HSBC (0005). She serves on the advisory committee on post-office employment for former chief executives, and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resources Management. She has been a council member of HKMA since 2012, chairing the Program Advisory Committee-People Management for over a decade until 2026.

Frank Feng