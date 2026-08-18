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NEWS

Consumer Council reports over 2,000 annual electrical appliance complaints

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Consumer Council receives more than 2,000 complaints concerning electrical appliances annually, including disputes over product quality, delivery delays, post-purchase support and cross-border shopping. 

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In one case, a consumer spent around HK$4,200 on a refrigerator that failed to cool and produced noise immediately after installation. The complainant visited the store several times to request a return and refund. A technician later confirmed a refrigerant leak, but the agent said the retailer should handle the issue, while the store staff said they would wait for the company’s instructions. 

Following the consumer’s complaint to the Consumer Council and subsequent mediation, the store and agent agreed to collect the refrigerator and provide a full refund.

The council also cited a recent Customs case involving three consumers who purchased dehumidifiers or tumble dryers priced between HK$3,000 and HK$5,000 from a retailer that advertised prices below market value. After making payments, the buyers faced long delivery delays, and the merchant cut off all contact when they requested refunds. 

An investigation revealed the retailer’s premises had been repossessed years earlier due to unpaid rent. Customs therefore arrested and prosecuted the company director for accepting payments without the intention or ability to supply the goods.

The Council urged the electrical appliance industry to establish transparent refund and exchange policies, clearly explain terms to consumers before transactions, and strengthen quality control and after-sales follow-up to restore consumer confidence.

Consumer Council

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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