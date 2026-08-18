Hard-sell hell: No complaints lodged against Opatra London, says Consumer Conuncil

No complaints over Opatra London's Hong Kong branches have been received after allegations of its coercive sales tactics at its Sha Tin store, according to the Consumer Council.

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The case came to light after a viral video showed a middle-aged woman in tears, claiming she was pressured into spending around HK$60,000 on products.

While investigations into unfair trade practices are ongoing, Consumer Council chief executive Alaina Shum Jiu-fai stated on Tuesday that no formal complaints related to the incident have been received. However, she highlighted the growing number of complaints over beauty sales practices in the city, which jumped from 50 in 2023 to 89 this year, totaling 309 complaints over three years.

Shum stressed that the watchdog is closely monitoring the situation, reminding consumers to stay calm over limited-time offers or aggressive marketing. She also urged the public to make purchases based on personal needs and financial means, rather than being swayed by discounts.

Meanwhile, Opatra London’s UK head office confirmed on Monday that the shop involved is operated by a Hong Kong distribution partner and not directly managed by the London headquarters. The UK firm said it is reviewing the situation and has requested a comprehensive report, but declined to comment on individual allegations.

The Hong Kong distributor also released a statement on Monday denying any misconduct and insisting no fraudulent sales or deceptive practices have occurred.

The company claimed all transactions were made voluntarily by customers and said it had attempted to offer a partial refund of HK$16,000 after learning of the customer's financial difficulties.

According to the distributor, the shopper rejected the settlement, staged repeated disruptions at the store, and posted defamatory claims online. The distributor warned against spreading unverified information and said legal action might be taken to protect its reputation and legal rights.