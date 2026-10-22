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NEWS

Sustainable consumption awareness rises in HK, Consumer Council finds

NEWS
22 mins ago
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Consumer cognition, attitudes, and behaviors towards sustainable consumption to achieve carbon neutrality have improved, according to a report released by the Consumer Council.

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A survey of 1,007 respondents showed that the index for consumer awareness and attitudes reached 79 points, two points higher than the previous study in 2020. The index for action and willingness also rose slightly by one point to 72 points.

Product lifespan emerged as the top concern among consumers regarding sustainable goods, cited by 87 percent of respondents, while 94 percent expressed willingness to pay higher prices for sustainable products and services. 

However, only 24 percent considered the market supply of sustainable products to be sufficient, reflecting a gap between consumer demand and market availability.

Meanwhile, only 35 percent expressed concern over excessive packaging and 47 percent over frequent product releases by merchants, indicating that convenience, shopping experience, or product appeal often override sustainability considerations.

While 91 percent agreed that energy conservation and 90 percent agreed that household waste separation help protect the environment, many found it difficult to implement actions that were relatively time-consuming or required changing habits.

About 80 percent indicated that receiving more information on practicing sustainable consumption, as well as greater commitment from the government or businesses, would drive them to take further action, highlighting the need for tripartite collaboration to narrow the awareness-to-action gap.

 

Consumer Councilsustainable consumption

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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