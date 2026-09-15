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NEWS

Consumer Council launches price-tracking app to check out bigger savings

NEWS
46 mins ago
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Hong Kong shoppers can now compare prices across nine online retailers via the newly launched "Online Price Watch" (OPW) app by the Consumer Council to cut grocery bills.

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Launched recently alongside an upgraded web version, the tool tracks prices for about 2,800 products at supermarkets, health and beauty stores, cosmetics shops and pharmacies. 

Speaking on a radio program, a representative from the council's director of research and studies division, surnamed Shum, said the app targets online prices but warned they may differ from those in physical stores. 

With one tap, users can access a product's current price, seven-day price trend, promotional offers, and average price, she said. 

For shoppers in physical stores, the app also offers a "Scan Barcode" function that instantly shows price information for included products and helps users spot better deals. 

To achieve greater savings, users can set an ideal purchase price via the "Target Price" alert function, which notifies them when a product's price falls to that level or below.

Additionally, a "Budget" function enables users to compile their regular shopping lists and compare the total cost of a basket of goods across different online retailers to find the best bargain. 

Targeting varied discounts across supermarkets, the app also assists users in making more objective comparisons through unit price information and price trends. 

Meanwhile, the app's homepage features dedicated categories including “Top Price Differences”, “Price Drops”, “Highlights” and “Tourist Top Search,” allowing users a quick scan of products with the steepest discounts, recent price reductions and seasonal best-selling items.

Consumer CouncilOnline Price Watch

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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