Espresso machine test: most deliver, but some run hot and cold

Most of the 10 espresso machines examined in a Consumer Council test performed satisfactorily, although some struggled to maintain a consistent brewing temperature.

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Conducted in collaboration with UK-based International Consumer Research and Testing, the study covered fully automatic and semi-automatic machines purchased mainly in Europe and tested at a European laboratory.

The models were priced from HK$649 to HK$23,880, with most receiving overall ratings of between 3.5 and four points out of five.

The assessment followed the EN 60661 standard, with coffee quality accounting for 50 percent of the overall score, ease of use for 35 percent, noise levels for 10 percent and energy efficiency for 5 percent.

Four models tied for the highest overall rating of four points. Among them was a fully automatic machine priced at more than HK$6,800, which was praised for its ease of use, straightforward bean refilling, energy efficiency and ability to maintain a consistent coffee temperature during consecutive brews.

The lowest-rated model, priced at HK$6,180, received three points because of its complicated operation and descaling process. Its brewing temperature also proved unstable during consecutive use, with a difference of 12.5 degrees Celsius recorded between the first and third cups.

The Consumer Council said the wide variety of machine designs, specifications and operating methods could make comparisons difficult.

It advised consumers to consult the full test report and select a machine according to their preferred coffee styles, usage habits and maintenance needs.