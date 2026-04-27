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SOCIAL BUZZ

Group betting trend grows as $228m Mark Six jackpot sparks collective craze

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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The HK$228 million Mark Six jackpot, marking the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s 50th anniversary, has sparked not only citywide excitement but also a growing trend of informal group betting, as strangers come together online to pool funds in pursuit of the record prize.

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Ahead of the May 2 draw, some netizens have begun organizing collective ticket purchases, treating the lottery entry almost as a shared “investment project” rather than an individual gamble.

A user recently posted on social media, inviting others to join a group-buy arrangement for a “15-number half-system bet,” with a total cost of about HK$25,025.

The organizer said eight people had already joined the pool, with additional participants welcome to share the cost.

“Add you to the WhatsApp group. The final amount depends on how many people join,” the post said, highlighting a flexible crowd-funding-style arrangement.

The idea quickly gained traction online, with some users expressing interest in joining the pool, while others raised concerns about trust, payout transparency, and how winnings would be divided if the ticket wins.

“How do you make sure everyone gets their share if you win?” one commenter asked, reflecting broader skepticism about informal betting groups formed among strangers.

Others dismissed the strategy altogether, arguing that simple computer-generated quick picks may be just as effective as more complex group-play systems.

“HK$10 computer tickets might be enough to beat everything,” one user commented.

Despite mixed reactions, the organizer said tickets would ultimately be generated through the official system once the group is finalized and contributions are confirmed.

Mark Six

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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