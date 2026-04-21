A half-century of hope: HKJC celebrates Mark Six golden anniversary with record-breaking $228m jackpot

After offering Hongkongers hopes and dreams for half a century, the Hong Kong Jockey Club is marking Mark Six's 50th birthday with a record HK$228 million jackpot and a series of celebrations.

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The club announced on Tuesday that it will hold two special "Mark Six 50th Anniversary Snowball" draws. The first of these is expected to feature a record-high jackpot of HK$228 million.

This highly anticipated first draw will take place on May 2. Tickets will go on sale after the regular draw on April 25.

Notably, punters will see the fourth-generation drawing machine, which has served the Mark Six lottery for 16 years, retired after the first 50th Anniversary Snowball draw.

A brand-new fifth-generation model will take its place, with the HKJC emphasizing its continued commitment to adhering to the highest regulatory standards to ensure a fair and transparent process.

Lucky and unlucky numbers

As of April 18, the most frequently drawn numbers are 30, appearing 515 times, followed by 49 (514 times), 24 (511 times), 22 (503 times) and 13(500 times).

Meanwhile, the least popular number is 19, which has been drawn 437 times, followed by 41 (439 times), 23 and 25 (447 times each), and 43 (448 times).

Exhibition at Tai Kwun

To commemorate the milestone, the HKJC will host a “Mark Six 50th Anniversary Exhibition” at the Duplex Studio in Tai Kwun. The exhibition will run from May 1 to May 10, with opening hours from 11am to 7pm.

Under the theme 'Connecting Dreams for a Better Future,' the exhibition will feature rare Mark Six artefacts—including some of the earliest lottery tickets—offering a trip down memory lane for visitors to explore how Mark Six has helped generations of citizens pursue their dreams while fulfilling its social responsibility.

A simulated draw room will also be set up, allowing visitors to take instant photos with the soon-to-be-retired drawing machine.

Exclusive merchandise

The exhibition will also feature the priority sale of Mark Six 50th-anniversary commemorative merchandise, including some exclusive items available while stocks last.

Remaining items will go on sale starting May 17 at "Gift at Races" counters at designated off-course betting branches, as well as at "Gift at Races" stores and its online shop.

Additionally, the HKJC has launched a new campaign theme website for the public to revisit Mark Six’s five decades of history in Hong Kong, featuring key milestones, its contributions to society, and other fun facts.