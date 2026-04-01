$80 million Mark Six Easter Snowball draw to be held on Saturday

The Mark Six Easter Snowball draw will be held on Saturday. With a snowball of HK$63 million, the estimated First Division prize fund for a single HK$10 winning unit is HK$80 million.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tickets go on sale tonight after the conclusion of the regular Mark Six draw and will be available until 9:15 pm on April 4, the day of the draw.

To allow for more purchasing time, the draw scheduled for 2 April will not be held.

In the past five Easter Snowball draws, the most frequently drawn numbers are 11 and 22, each appearing three times. The numbers 1, 18, 33 and 36 have each been drawn twice.

Additionally, repeated identical-digit numbers have appeared across these five draws: 11, 22, 33 and 44.

The off-course betting branch (OCBB) at Tuen Mun Town Plaza sold three First Prize tickets in September and December last year, bringing its total number of First Prize tickets sold since 1994 to 48.

This surpasses the long-standing 32-year record held by the Central Stanley Street shop, making Tuen Mun Town Plaza the “luckiest” OCBB with the highest number of First Prize tickets sold.