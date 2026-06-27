Thailand arrests Australian after teen's body found in suitcase

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Thai beer dynasty feud casts spotlight on 'ungrateful child' law
26-06-2026 11:32 HKT
Japan mother sues state over teen's 'hostage justice' death
18-06-2026 19:59 HKT
Thailand revives $30 bln coast-to-coast corridor to rival Malacca Strait
18-06-2026 14:51 HKT
Mourners gather at Thai royal palace to await princess' body
13-06-2026 15:12 HKT
Thai court acquits opposition politician accused of royal insult
28-05-2026 16:12 HKT
Thai beer heir sexual abuse allegations ignite rare public reckoning
27-05-2026 15:16 HKT
Train driver charged after deadly crash in Thailand
18-05-2026 04:44 HKT
Southeast Asia's largest dinosaur identified in Thailand
15-05-2026 19:05 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT