Body of man, 80, found floating off Aberdeen's Waterfall Bay

The body of an 80-year-old man was found floating near the shore at a rocky beach on Waterfall Bay Road in Aberdeen on Monday afternoon.

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Police received a report from a passer-by around 3pm that a man was seen floating near the shore. Police and firefighters arrived and confirmed the man was dead at the scene.

The deceased was identified as a man surnamed Leung, aged 80. His cause of death is under investigation, and the case has been classified as a body discovery.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.