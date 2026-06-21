Ninth suspect arrested in $7m airport gold heist

A ninth suspect has been arrested in connection with last week's dramatic HK$7 million gold heist at Hong Kong International Airport, police announced Sunday.

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The ongoing investigation led officers to Tseung Kwan O, where a 19-year-old man was taken into custody. He joins eight others already detained for their alleged roles in the early-morning robbery on June 18, which left a courier hospitalized with stab wounds.

Police said the incident occurred just after midnight at Airport Car Park 3 on Airport Road. The 36-year-old victim had just returned from Bali, Indonesia, transporting six kilograms of gold bars—worth about HK$7 million—in a black backpack for his former employer.

As the courier prepared to retrieve his car, three masked men armed with knives confronted him. When he tried to escape, they chased him down, slashing his arm and leg before grabbing the gold and fleeing in a getaway vehicle toward Tung Chung, police said.

The courier was initially treated at North Lantau Hospital before being transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital. His condition was described as stable.