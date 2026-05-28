Taxi ploughs into passenger waiting area at HK airport, crashes into Uber, one injured

A taxi crashed into a passenger waiting area and collided with an Uber taxi at the taxi stand on Sky Plaza Road near Terminal 1 of Hong Kong International Airport early on Wednesday, leaving one driver injured, police said.

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The incident occurred around midnight. Dashcam footage shows a taxi from the BigBee Fleet, with no apparent deceleration, suddenly veering onto the central passenger waiting area before slamming into a stationary red urban taxi with an Uber Taxi logo. The impact spun the Uber taxi 90 degrees and pushed another taxi forward slightly.

The 68-year-old driver of the BigBee taxi, surnamed Chow, was able to get out of his vehicle on his own. The 77-year-old Uber taxi driver, surnamed Wong, reported neck and back injuries and was taken to North Lantau Hospital for treatment.

The front of the BigBee taxi was severely damaged, with its airbags deployed. The rear of the Uber taxi was also severely deformed. Debris was scattered across the area, and some roadside barriers were damaged. It is understood that brake failure was reported.