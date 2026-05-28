Taxi ploughs into passenger waiting area at HK airport, crashes into Uber, one injured

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HK Airport sees passenger traffic climb 9.4pc to 5.67m in April
21-05-2026 18:30 HKT
Second victim dies from Ngau Tau Kok taxi crash, death toll rises to 2
19-05-2026 01:18 HKT
Sri Lanka seeks buyers for white-elephant airport
26-04-2026 18:12 HKT
Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge
17-04-2026 06:29 HKT
Russian man, 23, arrested at airport for stealing luggage worth $20,000
16-04-2026 00:24 HKT
Luxury brands book sales drop as Mideast war takes toll on airport shopping
15-04-2026 14:06 HKT
Trump says ordering airport security workers be paid
27-03-2026 12:12 HKT
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT