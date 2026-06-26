US man arrested at airport for fake bomb threat, found with stun gun and weapons

A 47-year-old American man was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday after falsely claiming his son's checked luggage contained a bomb in an attempt to stop a flight, police said.

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The man, who had been arguing with HK Express staff around 8pm, claimed his 13-year-old son's luggage contained explosives. Staff alerted police and checked the bag, but no explosives were found.

Police found the man carrying a suspected stun gun, a flick knife and e-cigarettes. He was arrested on suspicion of violating the Aviation Security Ordinance, possessing prohibited weapons, possessing firearms, ammunition or imitation firearms, and possessing alternative smoking products.