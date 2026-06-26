US man arrested at airport for fake bomb threat, found with stun gun and weapons

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Malaysia customs seizes AI chips worth $13 mln at Kuala Lumpur airport
26-06-2026 19:16 HKT
Ninth suspect arrested in $7m airport gold heist
21-06-2026 23:06 HKT
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
18-06-2026 03:48 HKT
'I'm still lost': Los Angeles airport baffles travellers ahead of World Cup
27-05-2026 13:59 HKT
HK Airport sees passenger traffic climb 9.4pc to 5.67m in April
21-05-2026 18:30 HKT
Sri Lanka seeks buyers for white-elephant airport
26-04-2026 18:12 HKT
Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge
17-04-2026 06:29 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT