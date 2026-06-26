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NEWS

US man arrested at airport for fake bomb threat, found with stun gun and weapons

NEWS
15 mins ago
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A 47-year-old American man was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday after falsely claiming his son's checked luggage contained a bomb in an attempt to stop a flight, police said.

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The man, who had been arguing with HK Express staff around 8pm, claimed his 13-year-old son's luggage contained explosives. Staff alerted police and checked the bag, but no explosives were found.

Police found the man carrying a suspected stun gun, a flick knife and e-cigarettes. He was arrested on suspicion of violating the Aviation Security Ordinance, possessing prohibited weapons, possessing firearms, ammunition or imitation firearms, and possessing alternative smoking products.

airport bomb hoax US man arrested

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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