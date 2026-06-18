Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park

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'I'm still lost': Los Angeles airport baffles travellers ahead of World Cup
27-05-2026 13:59 HKT
HK Airport sees passenger traffic climb 9.4pc to 5.67m in April
21-05-2026 18:30 HKT
Sri Lanka seeks buyers for white-elephant airport
26-04-2026 18:12 HKT
Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge
17-04-2026 06:29 HKT
Russian man, 23, arrested at airport for stealing luggage worth $20,000
16-04-2026 00:24 HKT
Luxury brands book sales drop as Mideast war takes toll on airport shopping
15-04-2026 14:06 HKT
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT