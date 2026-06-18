logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A man returning to Hong Kong was attacked by multiple knife-wielding assailants at the airport's car park and robbed of about 6 kilograms of gold worth about HK$7 million, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred around 12.31am on Thursday at the airport's Car Park 3. The victim, a man in his 30s who had just returned from Asia on a flight, was carrying a black backpack containing about 6 kilograms of gold.

According to police, several masked men wearing different clothing got out of a seven-seater vehicle and chased the victim through the car park. They caught up with him, slashed his hands and legs, and stole the backpack before fleeing in the vehicle.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the victim conscious with bleeding injuries to his limbs. He was taken to North Lantau Hospital for treatment.

Police cordoned off the first floor of the car park and conducted stop checks on vehicles along North Lantau Highway. The case has been classified as wounding and robbery. No arrests have been made. Police are searching for four suspects.

Based on Hong Kong market prices of about HK$1,080 to HK$1,160 per gram for gold bars, the stolen gold is estimated to be worth between HK$6.48 million and HK$6.96 million.

airport gold robbery wounding

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Mainland man talked down after sitting on airport departure floor bridge for 3 hours
NEWS
08-06-2026 05:34 HKT
Taxi ploughs into passenger waiting area at HK airport, crashes into Uber, one injured
NEWS
28-05-2026 04:56 HKT
Photo by APU GOMES / AFP A closed construction area is seen near The SkyLink Automated People Mover line and the Theme Building and Air Traffic Control Tower at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, on May 15, 2026.
'I'm still lost': Los Angeles airport baffles travellers ahead of World Cup
WORLD
27-05-2026 13:59 HKT
(File photo)
HK Airport sees passenger traffic climb 9.4pc to 5.67m in April
NEWS
21-05-2026 18:30 HKT
2 men rob Tsim Sha Tsui jewellery worker of $500,000 gold in chokehold attack
NEWS
05-05-2026 02:54 HKT
FIFA's logo is seen in front of its headquarters during a foggy autumn day in Zurich, Switzerland November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Soccer-Iranian officials set to miss pre-World Cup FIFA meeting after turning back at Toronto airport
WORLD
30-04-2026 09:15 HKT
Sri Lanka seeks buyers for white-elephant airport
WORLD
26-04-2026 18:12 HKT
Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge
NEWS
17-04-2026 06:29 HKT
Russian man, 23, arrested at airport for stealing luggage worth $20,000
NEWS
16-04-2026 00:24 HKT
Signage is seen outside a World Duty Free store, part of the Avolta Group inside terminal 2 at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Luxury brands book sales drop as Mideast war takes toll on airport shopping
WORLD
15-04-2026 14:06 HKT
logo
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT
Firefighter who saved life last week dies with wife in Tsing Sha Highway car accident
NEWS
15 hours ago
How Lionel Messi defies age: The extreme discipline behind the 38-year-old legend's longevity
WELLNESS
16-06-2026 21:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.