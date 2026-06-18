Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park

A man returning to Hong Kong was attacked by multiple knife-wielding assailants at the airport's car park and robbed of about 6 kilograms of gold worth about HK$7 million, police said.

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The incident occurred around 12.31am on Thursday at the airport's Car Park 3. The victim, a man in his 30s who had just returned from Asia on a flight, was carrying a black backpack containing about 6 kilograms of gold.

According to police, several masked men wearing different clothing got out of a seven-seater vehicle and chased the victim through the car park. They caught up with him, slashed his hands and legs, and stole the backpack before fleeing in the vehicle.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the victim conscious with bleeding injuries to his limbs. He was taken to North Lantau Hospital for treatment.

Police cordoned off the first floor of the car park and conducted stop checks on vehicles along North Lantau Highway. The case has been classified as wounding and robbery. No arrests have been made. Police are searching for four suspects.

Based on Hong Kong market prices of about HK$1,080 to HK$1,160 per gram for gold bars, the stolen gold is estimated to be worth between HK$6.48 million and HK$6.96 million.