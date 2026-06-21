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NEWS

Celebration with home flavors: HK astronaut sends festival blessings with Shenzhou-23 crew

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(Online photo)
(Online photo)

Floating hundreds of kilometers above the Earth, Hong Kong's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying and her Shenzhou-23 crewmates gathered for a taste of home with rice dumplings as they celebrated the Dragon Boat Festival.

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This came amid the latest release of Tiangong space station footage on Sunday, which offered a working update on Lai, commander Zhu Yangzhu, and pilot Zhang Zhiyuan over the past week. 

In the video, the crew was seen carrying out their first in-orbit medical rescue training, conducting space science experiments, and performing physical exercises during the holiday period.

Featuring her signature ponytail, Lai assisted fellow crew members in fitting rescue equipment and conducted routine cabin temperature measurements. 

With the team welcoming their first traditional festival in space, the footage also captured Lai and her crewmates enjoying rice dumplings and sending wishes to people back on Earth. 

Launched on May 24,  the Shenzhou-23 is set to conduct over 100 scientific and applied projects in life sciences, materials science, fluid physics and medicine during its full-year stay in orbit.

Shenzhou-23Lai Ka-ying

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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