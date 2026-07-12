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NEWS

HK astronaut Lai Ka-ying juggles busy in-orbit research and fitness

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Entering nearly 50 days into the Shenzhou-23 mission, Hong Kong's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying continues to balance daily workouts with a packed schedule of scientific research aboard the space station. 

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The latest crew update came with the Tiangong space station footage on Sunday, offering a glimpse of Lai, commander Zhu Yangzhu, and pilot Zhang Zhiyuan at work over the past week. The trio was captured carrying out multiple experiments, ranging from plantar pressure tests to muscle-tendon measurements as part of the in-orbit musculoskeletal biomechanics study. 

Also featured in the footage was functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS)-based research, aiming to study the effects of the space environment on astronauts' cognitive control. 

Beyond their scientific duties, Lai and her crewmates were seen maintaining daily physical exercise to minimize the long-term impact of space life on their bodies. 

Amid the demanding and packed schedule miles above home, the comforting moments of gazing at the blue planet have been believed to be the team's best "recharge station." 

Launched on May 24, the Shenzhou-23 crew is on a mission to conduct over 100 scientific and applied projects in life sciences, materials science, fluid physics, and medicine during its one-year stay in orbit.

Lai Ka-yingShenzhou-23

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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