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ARTS & CULTURE

Horse-themed light show gallops onto Space Museum dome in Hong Kong ICH Month

ARTS & CULTURE
47 mins ago

by

Vanessa Ho

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​As part of the Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage Month, an immersive light show centered around the “horse” – an animal inseparable from the tapestry of local and Chinese culture – will grace the giant dome of the Hong Kong Space Museum starting tonight.

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​This year’s Hong Kong ICH Month, running through July 30, follows the successful inaugural edition last year. Organized by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department with exclusive sponsorship from the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the month-long celebration features a diverse series of events bringing local culture under the limelight.

​One of the highlights is the "Journey of the Horse: A Legacy of Arts and Culture" light show at the Hong Kong Space Museum. Created with immersive projection technology, a lifelike horse will gallop across the museum’s round facade, carrying the audience through centuries of Chinese cultural history against the brisk clatter of hooves.

​The star animal of the year – as this is the Year of the Horse – will find its historical counterparts in the classical paintings and artifacts once stationed inside museum collections and exhibits under the LCSD, and now displayed on the dome under the night sky.

​Leaping into Hong Kong’s unique ICH landscape, the horses morph into the mounts of Cantonese opera singers, then into children’s beloved sugar-blown horses – figurines made of maltose with the traditional blown sugar technique.

​At the end of the performance, the horse soars in a perfect arc to the stars, blending in seamlessly with Victoria Harbour's night sky. This approximately three-minute light show will loop nightly from today to June 24, from 8.15pm to 10pm.

​Meanwhile, activities celebrating the Hong Kong ICH Month will unfold across various districts on the weekends, inviting all to experience the fun of ICH free of charge. These include the 10th Anniversary Fun Day at the Hong Kong ICH Centre inside the Sam Tung Uk Museum from June 13 to 14; the "ICH Cuisine" Carnival at Oi! on June 20 and 21; and the “ICH Wonder Adventure: Sea, Land & Sky” event at Tseung Kwan O Plaza from June 27 to 28.

Space MuseumdomehorseHKJClight show

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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