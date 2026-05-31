HK's first astronaut home by 2027, with live space chat in the works: Tech chief

The homecoming for the city's first astronaut could come as early as the first half of 2027, with plans underway for a space live chat between Hong Kong students and the Shenzhou-23 crew, according to Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The plans follow the trio crew's six-month mission aboard the Tiangong space station, which includes Lai Ka-ying, Hong Kong's first payload specialist.

Speaking on a TV program on Sunday, Sun described witnessing the launch at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre as "extremely exciting and proud,” calling it a major milestone since the city’s handover that united the society and inspired the public.

He revealed that the government has expressed hope for the astronauts to visit the city after the mission.

With the Tiangong Class live-streaming the astronauts’ experiment and class, Sun added that the government has proposed a live chat session with mainland authorities, which has received a positive response.

In coordination with the Education Bureau and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Sun hoped the session could come to life to inspire more future aspirants and meet public demand for participation in the city's milestone.

As for the latest update on Lai since the send-off ceremony on May 24, Sun stressed that the government has maintained close contact and offered assistance to Lai's family to ensure Lai could focus fully on her mission.

He believed that the authorities would make proper arrangements for Lai to communicate with her family during her time in space.

In response to the astronaut selection, Sun highlighted Lai's academic ability, excellent physical and psychological fitness, along with a diligent, hardworking professional attitude that made her stand out among 120 candidates.

Regarding whether Lai's service as a police superintendent gave her an advantage, Sun explained the selection included candidates from diverse backgrounds, including university teachers, researchers and company personnel. While disciplinary service members have strengths in discipline, physical fitness and professional training, he stressed the selection process prioritized overall performance.

Addressing the future for the city’s first astronaut, Sun confirmed that Lai's position with the police force remains open, with future work arrangements awaiting her national mission and her personal plans.

With the Centre for Space Manufacturing Technology (CSMT) set to be established this year, Sun announced the center will focus on using 3D printing and artificial intelligence for in-space assembly and manufacturing.

He added that space technology has been incorporated into the city's five-year plan, along with marine exploration and quantum technology as three new emerging directions to align with national strategic needs.

He explained that these new initiatives will begin with upstream basic research before extending downstream, where multiple policies are ongoing.

In response to suggestions for a "space economy or low-orbit economy office" to attract investment, he asserted that the government is open-minded, adding that any decision will depend on the city's future research in advancing national space efforts and the stage of economic development.