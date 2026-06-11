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Horse-themed light show illuminates Space Museum dome for ICH Month

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A spectacular light projection centered on the theme of horse shows has illuminated the dome façade of the Hong Kong Space Museum, marking one of the main highlights of Hong Kong ICH Month 2026.

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Coinciding with the Year of the Horse, the "Journey of the Horse: A Legacy of Arts and Culture" light show features an immersive, horse-themed visual journey. The projection weaves together historical relics, art treasures, and scientific insights, blending elements of astronomy and intangible cultural heritage (ICH) in a unique presentation.

The show is presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, with the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust as the sole sponsor.

Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, said at the opening ceremony on Thursday that the show extends the vibrancy of Hong Kong ICH Month and allows the city's cultural heritage to shine in an innovative format.

Each projection runs for approximately three minutes and repeats in a continuous loop.

The show begins with a depiction of a horse racing in Hong Kong, inviting viewers to follow its journey across various scenes. The horse transforms into images inspired by calligraphy, traditional paintings, and artifacts, illustrating its cultural significance.

The projection continues as the horse races among rocky hills and the Six Steeds of Zhaoling, once companions of Emperor Taizong of Tang.

Modern scenes follow, showing Cantonese opera performers mimicking horseback riding and artisans creating horse figures with the blown sugar technique. A winged horse then soars into the starry sky, unveiling horse-related Chinese constellations, before the journey ends with a view of Victoria Harbour at night.

The "Journey of the Horse: A Legacy of Arts and Culture" light show will run from 8.15pm to 10pm for two weeks.

Space Museumlight showhorseHKJC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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