HK eyes status as sought-after global travel destination amid steady tourism growth

Hong Kong is aiming to become a sought-after global travel destination as tourist arrivals continue to grow steadily, Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said on Wednesday.

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Speaking at the 2026 Hong Kong Tourism Development Forum, Chan said the city welcomed more than 18.5 million visitors in the first four months of this year.

He said Hong Kong’s tourism industry has seen steady growth in recent years, with visitor arrivals expected to rise by 8 percent to about 53.8 million this year.

The forum focused on topics including technology empowerment and tourism cooperation, as the city seeks to strengthen its appeal and competitiveness.

Chan said more global travelers are looking for in-depth, distinctive and culturally rich experiences, and that authorities will leverage Hong Kong’s strengths as an international metropolis to enhance service quality.

In line with Hong Kong’s tourism development blueprint, authorities will integrate culture, sports, mega events and other elements with tourism to create distinctive local products and experiences, he said.

Separately, Chan announced that a two-month public consultation on Hong Kong’s first five-year tourism plan will begin next Monday (Jun 15).

He said the government will take public views into account and make full use of central government policies benefiting Hong Kong to help turn the city into a sought-after global travel destination.

Chan added that Hong Kong would leverage its unique role in deepening international exchanges and cooperation between the mainland and the world, saying he was confident the city could serve as an important window for cultural exchange between East and West.