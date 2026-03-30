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PEOPLE

CLP assures Hong Kong energy supply amid war

PEOPLE
1 hour ago

by

Staff reporter

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Philip Kadoorie and Michael Kadoorie.
Philip Kadoorie and Michael Kadoorie.

Recent geopolitical tensions have sounded a warning alarm on the fuel crisis, with energy supply at "yellow light" alert status but not yet on "red," said tycoon Michael Kadoorie, the chairman of electricity supplier CLP Holdings.

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In an interview with Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, Michael Kadoorie said CLP has adopted a diversified strategy with multiple supply chains for its natural gas, so the energy disruption of the Strait of Hormuz would have limited impact on the company.

CLP can also ramp up coal power and draw electricity from the mainland if needed, he added.

In terms of electricity charges, son of Michael Kadoorie, CLP's non-executive director Philip Kadoorie, said the company does not have a "crystal ball" but its agreement with the government offers a buffering mechanism to stabilize prices through the fuel clause recovery accounts.

Michael Kadoorie noted that the Middle East tensions underscore the necessity for Hong Kong to retain control over its electricity demand, adding that maintaining a high level of self-sufficiency is the cornerstone of 99.99 percent power reliability in the city.

He stressed that this view does not mean excluding external power sources. However, the 2015 Shenzhen landslide case, which disrupted the Second West-East Gas Pipeline's supply to Hong Kong for nearly two months, proved that relying on a single source is unsustainable, he said.

Therefore, CLP has been engaging in the development of Northern Metropolis, he noted, adding that as power infrastructure requires seven years to build, the company has made advance plans to ensure the delivery of electricity to the government is on time and at target capacity.

Philip Kadoorie also responded to concerns about heavy spending for the Northern Metropolis, noting that a flexible mechanism with the government allows CLP to align power infrastructure development with regional construction, thereby mitigating the risk of overinvestment.

Given that the Kadoorie family's roots can be traced back to Iraqi Jews, Michael Kadoorie said that he resonates deeply with the Middle East conflict and hopes for early de-escalation.

Generations in the city's service

As the Kadoorie family grooms its fourth generation, future successor Philip has taken on a deeper role in family matters.

He said working for the family comes with no respite, and he is well-prepared for more responsibilities.

The 34-year-old became involved in family affairs about a decade ago and subsequently joined the boards of several firms. In 2025, he became deputy chairman of the Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, which operates the luxury Peninsula group of properties.

Still, 84-year-old patriarch Michael Kadoorie reiterated that as long as he remains valuable and in good health, he will keep going, like his father, former CLP chairman Lawrence Kadoorie, who remained in the leadership until the end of his life.

Michael said Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" holds great appeal globally. "Here, everything is fair, - no sudden tax traps or short-term subsidies."

Rooted in Hong Kong for over 140 years, the family has aimed to improve the community through their influence, the father and son shared. 

This year, it is hosting a series of celebrations for several of its enterprises, marking the 125th anniversary of CLP, the 160th anniversary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, and the 70th anniversary of Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden.

CLPMichael KadooriePhilip Kadooriethe Hongkong and Shanghai HotelsKadoorie family

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