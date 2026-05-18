CLP's first quarter electricity sales in Hong Kong rose 3.2 percent year on year

CLP (0002) announced on Monday that its first-quarter electricity sales in Hong Kong rose 3.2 percent year on year to 7,319 gigawatt hours, mainly attributed to the city's robust economy and growing power demand in most sectors.

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The company declared the first interim dividend for 2026 of HK$0.63 per share, same as the 2025 first interim dividend.

Sales to data centers rose 11.1 percent year on year as demand for artificial intelligence and digital services continued to rise.

Sales to residential fell 2.9 percent due to a warmer winter and more outbound travel during the holiday period. Sales to commercial and manufacturing rose 5.2 percent, and sales to infrastructure and public services rose 5.3 percent.

The company noted the Northern Metropolis's contribution to Hong Kong's future and CLP Power's electricity infrastructure investments in areas including the Lok Ma Chau Loop, Yuen Long, and Hung Shui Kiu. Following the government's project award in March to develop a supercomputing hub at Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, CLP Power stays in close contact with the tenderer to support energy needs, monitor milestones, and offer tailored power solutions.

While tensions in the Middle East have affected fuel supplies and costs globally, CLP said it maintained a reliable electricity supply through diversified fuel sources, including stable nuclear energy from Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station in Guangdong.

CLP China's non-carbon energy assets operated reliably. CLP said financial contributions from the nuclear energy portfolio stayed strong due to stable generation and tariffs at Daya Bay and Yangjiang Nuclear Power Stations in Guangdong.

EnergyAustralia's generation portfolio performed well in the first quarter, with the Australian wholesale electricity market remaining stable despite global energy volatility.

In India, Apraava Energy completed an agreement with Jindal Jhajjar Power to sell its coal-fired asset in March. Following the transaction, all of its existing assets are zero-carbon energy assets.

