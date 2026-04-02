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NEWS

CLP rolls out $60m coupon scheme to promote energy saving and boost local spending

NEWS
02-04-2026 14:00 HKT
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CLP Power will distribute HK$60 million worth of consumption vouchers to about 600,000 eligible households this year under its Retail and Catering Coupons Programme, aiming to promote energy conservation while supporting local businesses.

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Elderly customers who qualify for concessionary tariffs, as well as residential households with low electricity consumption—defined as annual usage of 2,400 kilowatt-hours or less—will each receive two coupons with a total value of HK$100.

The number of beneficiary households has increased by 20,000 compared with last year, while the total value of vouchers has risen by HK$2 million.

CLP will also pilot the use of electronic coupons for low-consumption households. Recipients can claim the vouchers through the CLP mobile app and present a QR code when making purchases at participating merchants. Elderly households under concessionary tariffs will continue to receive physical coupons.

(Source: CLP website)
(Source: CLP website)

Former Hong Kong Observatory director Lam Chiu-ying said he has received the coupons every year since the program was launched five years ago, and believes the scheme can encourage residents to save energy and reduce carbon emissions.

He said he uses about 4 kilowatt-hours of electricity per day, with an annual electricity bill of around HK$1,300, and urged the public to adjust their daily habits. He suggested using air conditioners more sparingly and setting the thermostat at around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius, as well as taking lukewarm or cool showers to reduce energy consumption on hot days.

The number of participating merchants has grown to more than 4,000 outlets, including restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies and barbershops. A diner operator surnamed Chan, who has joined the scheme for five years, said revenue has increased by 5 to 10 percent as more elderly customers bring their families to dine.

CLP’s Chief Corporate Development Officer Quince Chong Wai-yan said she hopes the scheme will stimulate the local retail and catering sectors while promoting energy conservation and carbon reduction.

She added that despite rising cooling demand driven by global warming, Hong Kong’s overall electricity consumption has not increased significantly and even recorded a slight decline last year, reflecting growing environmental awareness in the community.

CLPRetail and Catering Coupons Programme

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