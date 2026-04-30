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ESG

CLP and Cnooc sign MoU to deepen energy collaboration and support green transition

ESG
58 mins ago
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CLP CEO T.K. Chiang (left) and CNOOC vice president Yan Hongtao (right) sign a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the energy sector, supporting Hong Kong’s green and low-carbon transition. CLP
CLP CEO T.K. Chiang (left) and CNOOC vice president Yan Hongtao (right) sign a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the energy sector, supporting Hong Kong’s green and low-carbon transition. CLP

CLP (0002) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CNOOC (0883) to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the energy sector, powering Hong Kong’s green energy transition and advancing the goal of building a strong energy nation under the 15th Five-Year Plan.

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The signing also marks an important milestone of 30 years of partnership between the two parties, which have been supporting Hong Kong’s social and economic development with a reliable and low-carbon natural gas supply over the decades, according to a statement on Thursday.

Under the MoU, CLP and CNOOC will deepen cooperation on natural gas supply solutions, industry chain development and related technologies, and explore opportunities for collaboration on low-carbon and zero-carbon technologies and projects. 

The two parties will also exchange views on LNG and green maritime fuel bunkering business to support Hong Kong’s development as a green maritime fuel bunkering hub.

CLP CEO T.K. Chiang highlights CLP’s continued commitment to leveraging power expertise and strengthening its bridging role connecting the Chinese Mainland and the world to further advance regional energy cooperation. CLP
CNOOC Vice President Yan Hongtao says CNOOC is advancing efforts to increase natural gas reserves and production with steady growth imported LNG volumes while actively promoting industrial transformation and upgrading with sustained efforts in LNG marine fuel bunkering, offshore wind power and CCUS, creating broader prospects for future cooperation with CLP. CLP
The management of CLP and CNOOC pose for a group photo, marking an important milestone of 30 years of partnership. CLP
CLP management visits CNOOC’s central control centre and natural gas pipeline facilities at the Zhuhai Gaolan Terminal, exchanging views on business cooperation. CLP
CLP management visits CNOOC’s central control centre and natural gas pipeline facilities at the Zhuhai Gaolan Terminal, exchanging views on business cooperation. CLP

They will explore renewable energy projects in the mainland, as well as emerging innovative technologies, including hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), to promote green energy development, the statement said. 


 

CLPCnoocMOUenergycollaborationgreen

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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