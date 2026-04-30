CLP and Cnooc sign MoU to deepen energy collaboration and support green transition

CLP (0002) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CNOOC (0883) to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the energy sector, powering Hong Kong’s green energy transition and advancing the goal of building a strong energy nation under the 15th Five-Year Plan.

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The signing also marks an important milestone of 30 years of partnership between the two parties, which have been supporting Hong Kong’s social and economic development with a reliable and low-carbon natural gas supply over the decades, according to a statement on Thursday.

Under the MoU, CLP and CNOOC will deepen cooperation on natural gas supply solutions, industry chain development and related technologies, and explore opportunities for collaboration on low-carbon and zero-carbon technologies and projects.

The two parties will also exchange views on LNG and green maritime fuel bunkering business to support Hong Kong’s development as a green maritime fuel bunkering hub.

They will explore renewable energy projects in the mainland, as well as emerging innovative technologies, including hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), to promote green energy development, the statement said.



