About 30 New Territories households still without power after storm damages CLP cables

About 30 households, mainly in Sheung Shui and Yuen Long, were still facing power disruptions as of 2pm on Sunday after severe winds and fallen trees damaged overhead cables and power facilities during Typhoon Noul.

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CLP Power said its generation and supply systems remained generally stable throughout the storm, though strong winds caused isolated outages in parts of the New Territories.

The power supplier expects to fully restore electricity to the remaining affected residents by Sunday evening.

As the Hong Kong Observatory downgraded the storm warning to Standby Signal No. 1, CLP said its engineering crews are working at full speed under safe conditions to inspect equipment, carry out repairs, and restore power.

Additional personnel have been deployed to coordinate with the system control center and field teams.

CLP added that it is maintaining close communication with government departments, local community leaders, and property management companies to facilitate restoration efforts, while its customer hotline continues to operate around the clock to provide assistance.