Electrical short circuit sparks fire at Wan Chai Buddhist hall, thick smoke fills street

A fire broke out at a Buddhist hall on the first floor of Chin Hung Building on Heard Street in Wan Chai on Wednesday night, sending thick smoke billowing across the street and engulfing nearby buildings, police said.

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The fire was reported around 9pm. Firefighters arrived and deployed one jet and one breathing apparatus team, taking about 19 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Initial investigations suggest the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit or overheating in the hall.

Two people evacuated on their own. No injuries were reported.