Electrical short circuit sparks fire at Wan Chai Buddhist hall, thick smoke fills street

Read More
Police, ImmD raid Wan Chai vice units, arrest 9 mainland women
15-05-2026 03:36 HKT
6 women arrested in Wan Chai anti-vice operation
10-03-2026 00:54 HKT
Worker dies after falling into Victoria Harbour during mooring operation
02-03-2026 22:13 HKT
Iron rod falls from building in Wan Chai, hits foreign domestic helper
05-02-2026 04:09 HKT
Cyclist trapped under tram in Wan Chai collision
29-12-2025 23:56 HKT
Elderly woman dies after being dragged under tour bus in Wan Chai
05-12-2025 11:08 HKT
(Video) Elderly woman wielding cutter knife subdued by police in Wan Chai
21-11-2025 01:02 HKT
7 mainland women arrested in Wan Chai vice raid
19-11-2025 23:37 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
20-05-2026 00:39 HKT