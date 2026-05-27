Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects

A brawl involving more than 20 men broke out at an upstairs bar in Wan Chai in the early hours of Wednesday, with police called to the scene but finding the suspects already fled, authorities said.

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Police received a report at 3.21am that two groups of men, totalling over 20 people, were fighting at a bar on Gloucester Road. The caller said two men had been slashed on the head.

Officers in tactical vests and with riot shields arrived but the men had already dispersed. No victims with head injuries were found at the scene, but a long-haired woman who reported being injured was taken to hospital by ambulance. She had no visible wounds.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and hunting for those involved.