Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects

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Police, ImmD raid Wan Chai vice units, arrest 9 mainland women
15-05-2026 03:36 HKT
6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute
13-04-2026 00:29 HKT
6 women arrested in Wan Chai anti-vice operation
10-03-2026 00:54 HKT
Worker dies after falling into Victoria Harbour during mooring operation
02-03-2026 22:13 HKT
Iron rod falls from building in Wan Chai, hits foreign domestic helper
05-02-2026 04:09 HKT
Cyclist trapped under tram in Wan Chai collision
29-12-2025 23:56 HKT
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT