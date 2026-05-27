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NEWS

Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects

NEWS
41 mins ago
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A brawl involving more than 20 men broke out at an upstairs bar in Wan Chai in the early hours of Wednesday, with police called to the scene but finding the suspects already fled, authorities said.

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Police received a report at 3.21am that two groups of men, totalling over 20 people, were fighting at a bar on Gloucester Road. The caller said two men had been slashed on the head.

Officers in tactical vests and with riot shields arrived but the men had already dispersed. No victims with head injuries were found at the scene, but a long-haired woman who reported being injured was taken to hospital by ambulance. She had no visible wounds.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and hunting for those involved.

Wan Chai brawl bar fight

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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